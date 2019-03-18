Home

Edward T. Ranieri, age 68, of Garnet Valley, PA died on March 15, 2019. Raised in S.W. Philadelphia, Edward has resided in Garnet Valley for the past 13 years. He previously resided in Collingdale, PA for many years. He was currently employed by Edward Don & Company as a credit manager. Ed was a member of Church of the Holy Child in N. Wilmington, DE. He enjoyed spending summers in Wildwood, NJ, but his true enjoyment was spending time with his grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Edward and Mary Pellegrino Ranieri, he is preceded in death by a brother, Lawrence Ranieri. Edward is survived by his wife of 46 years, Linda Ranieri (Ricciardi), 2 children, Lisa Ranieri and Edward (Colleen) Ranieri, 4 siblings, Nicholas (Terry) Ranieri, Catherine (Michael) Quigley, Lorraine Ranieri and Loretta (Ed) Skalski, and 2 grandchildren, Rachel and Lauren Ranieri. A Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:30-11:00AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 11AM at Church of the Holy Child, 2500 Naamans Rd., Wilmington, DE. Interment, St. Thomas the Apostle Cemetery, Glen Mills, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations in Edward’s memory may be made to the (). Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 19, 2019
