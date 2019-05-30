|
Edward T. Roop “Pud”, on May 27, 2019 age 72 of Upper Chichester. Edward Roop passed away peacefully after a long battle with chronic disease at Riddle Memorial Hospital on May 27. Edward was predeceased by his parents Edward and Rose (Keenan) Roop. “Pud” as he was known to his adoring friends and family was born in South Philadelphia. He married the love of his life Carol in 1967 and welcomed their first daughter, Gina, in 1969 with Carrie following in 1972. Pud was a salesman for several dairy companies over the years before branching out on his own with a PennMaid franchise. He loved cars especially his many trucks he owned over the years. Pud could frequently be seen washing them regularly in his driveway. Pud also loved music. He had an eclectic taste including Lou Rawls, The Doors, and The Rolling Stones; on Saturday mornings the sounds of his record player could be heard coming through the vents of the house from the basement with him singing along. Pud also had a passion for the shore and boating, a trait passed down from his dad. Pud was very active with St. Joe’s CYO in Aston, coaching softball for his girls. He then followed their athletic careers straight through high school and college. This sporting habit continued with his grandchildren, as he attended as many games as he could despite his failing health. When he could not attend “Pop Pop” was always a phone call away waiting to hear a recap of the game. Pud’s six grandchildren were his life. Over the course of his illness Pud maintained that his daughters and their families were his beating heart. Despite losing Carol five years ago, Pud held on to watch his grandchildren thrive. He loved playing UNO and Headbands with his kids. Pud was larger than life not just to his family but to his many friends and even the friends of his daughters and grandchildren. He has left an indelible mark on all of those who were lucky enough to have him in their lives. Husband of the late Carol Ann ( nee Connell); brother of the late Terry Camac. Survivors: Loving father of Gina (Michael) McGee, Carol (George) Hickey. Loving grandfather of Colin, Breanna, Cooper, Regan, Declan, Brody. Brother of Thomas (Christine) Roop. Visitation: Relatives and friends are invited to his gathering Wednesday June 5th 9:15- 10:15 AM at St. Thomas the Apostle Church 430 Valley Brook Rd. Funeral Mass: 10:30 AM Interment: Private Donations: In lieu of flowers donations in Edward’s name can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 120 Wall Street, New York, NY 10005-4001. Condolences can be made at www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 31, 2019