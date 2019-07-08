|
|
Edward W. Frederick, 88, a longtime resident of Ridley Park, Pa., passed away peacefully on July 3, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Paxinos, Pa., he was the son of the late William and Clara Frederick. Ed was employed as a materiel coordinator at Boeing for over 40 years until his retirement. He was a longtime member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Norwood, Pa. and was a member of Springfield Hanby Lodge # 767, F. & A.M. and the Scottish Rite, Valley of Philadelphia. He will be remembered as a loving father and family man. His family is comforted to know he leaves us to join his beloved wife, Nancy, who passed away in 2013. He is the husband of the late Nancy Day Frederick, to whom he was married 62 years. Ed is survived by his daughters, Diane Weatherill, Janice Kintsche (Joseph), and Nancy Duffy (Daniel); his four grandchildren; his two great-grandchildren; and his buddy, Wink. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Service on Wednesday, July 10th, at 11 A.M. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 501 Chester Pike, in Norwood, Pa. 19074. There will be a visitation time on Wednesday from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. at the church. His burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions made in Ed’s memory to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 501 Chester Pike, Norwood, Pa. 19074 would be appreciated by his family. Condolences may be sent to [email protected] Arrangements are by the Griffith Funeral Chapel in Norwood, Pa. www.griffithfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 9, 2019