1948-2019 Edward W. Reed, Jr., 71, of Ridley Park, PA passed away peacefully on December 29, 2019 surrounded by his family after a long illness. He was predeceased by his parents Edward W. Reed, Sr. and Bernice L. (nee Ulshafer) Reed, and his sister Nancy Horwoth. Ed was a graduate of Cardinal O’Hara High School, class of 1966 and Goldey- Beacom College. He was an Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War. He was an avid Phila sports fan, a member of St. Madeline’s Church, loved his dogs, crossword puzzles and had also climbed Mt. Fuji. He is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Maria P. Reed (nee Bagan), loving daughters Melanie Fillian and Melissa Maguire (Brian), 7 adoring grandchildren and his siblings Gerald Reed (Diane), Sandra Cubit (Mark) and Bonnie McDowell (Bruce). Ed is also survived by his sister-in-law Vera Centola (Merrick). Family and friends are invited to his Visitation on Monday January 6, 2020 from 9:00 AM – 10:45 AM at St. Madeline Church, 110 Park St., Ridley Park, PA 19078 followed by his 11:00 AM Funeral Mass. Int: Lawn Croft Cemetery with Military Honors In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations be made in Ed’s name to St. Madeline Church AC Fund. Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome Arrg: Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 3, 2020
