Edwin “Ed” Bothwell, 68, of Wallingford passed away on Tuesday, May 21st at his home. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Christine Munda Bothwell; daughters Erica and Kristen Bothwell; brother Charles; nephews, Randy Bothwell (Jean Jacobs) and Brendan McNamara (Gail Austin); and nieces, Jean Bothwell-Falk (James) and Danielle Bothwell. His Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, May 29 at 11am at St. John Chrysostom Church 617 S. Providence Rd., Wallingford, PA. Friends and family are invited to his Viewing on Tuesday evening from 6-8pm and Wednesday morning from 9:30-10:30am at the Carr Funeral Home, 935 S. Providence Rd. Wallingford, PA. Burial will follow in SS Peter & Paul Cemetery. www.Carrfuneralhome.net
Published in The Daily Times on May 26, 2019
