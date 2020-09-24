1/1
Edwin D. Michener Jr.
(9/2/1946 - 8/30/2020) Edwin David Michener, Jr., age 73 of Eddystone and formerly of Chester, died on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Taylor Hospital. He was born on September 2, 1946, on Labor Day. His earliest years of employment included working as a Router Operator at Boeing. He enjoyed fishing at Lake Octoraro. Preceded in death by his beloved parents Mildred (Miller) Michener and Edwin Michener, Sr., his sister Millie Cain, and his brother Curtis Michener. Survivors: Loving wife of 34 years Emma (Custer) and their 26 year old cockatiel Storky; brothers John Michener, William Michener, Richard Michener of Folcroft, and Russell Michener of Chester; brother-in-law Johnny Cain of North Carolina; nieces, great nieces, and nephews. Visitation: Tuesday, September 22, 2020, 5:00pm- 8:00pm at the Hunt-Irving Funeral Home, 2316 Providence Ave. Chester PA, 19013.

Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
