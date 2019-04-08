|
|
Edwin James Kelley, III, age 70, passed away on April 7, 2019 surrounded by his family at his home in Garnet Valley. Edwin resided in Aston, PA for many years before moving to Garnet Valley. Edwin was a 1967 graduate of Msgr. Bonner Boy’s High School and was a member of their football team. He was employed at Fresh Grocer in Wilmington, DE where he worked as the assistant store manager. He enjoyed spending time with family at the beach, by the pool, and was also an avid reader. Edwin was the son of the late Edwin James and Josephine (Armstrong) Kelley, II. Survivors: Wife: Stephanie (Solowey) Kelley; Children: Patti Watson, Christine Palmer (Jimmy), Edwin James, IV (Christine), and Lauren Voshell (Brandon); Brother: Daniel Kelley (Sharyn); and 11 Grandchildren. Visitation: Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 6:30-8:30 pm and Friday, April 12, 2019 from 9:30-10:30 am at Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home, 5980 Chichester Ave. Aston, PA. Funeral Liturgy: Friday at 10:30 am at Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home. Burial: Mt. Hope Cemetery, Aston, PA. In Lieu of Flowers, memorial donations may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor www.littlesistersofthepoorphiladelphia.org Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 9, 2019