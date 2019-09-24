Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Services
Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
5980 Chichester Ave
Aston, PA 19014
610-358-3255
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:15 AM
Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
5980 Chichester Ave
Aston, PA 19014
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:30 AM
Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
5980 Chichester Ave
Aston, PA 19014
View Map
Edwin L. Klock Obituary
Edwin L. Klock, age 83, passed away on September 22, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born and raised in South Philly, Ed went on to earn his GED while serving in the Air Force. Ed served honorably while stationed in Okinawa, Japan, during the Korean Conflict. He has been a resident of Aston, PA for over 50 years. He was a very proud retired 60 year member of the Steamfitters Union Local 420. Ed enjoyed spending time outdoors, particularly while hunting in the Poconos and fishing in Cape May, NJ. He also spent his winters in Miami, FL, fishing and air boating in the Florida Keys. Ed was known for his inventions and gadgets and was always ready for an adventure. He was the son of the late Edwin L. and Marion E. (nee Glover) Klock; the husband of the late Geraldine L. (nee Godbey) Klock, and the brother of the late Elsie Hillier. Survivors: His children: Terri (Jamie) Silva and Rocky (Mary) Klock; grandchildren: Brandon (Shannon), Bryan (Caroline), Krystal, and Kari; great grandchildren: Jake, Hayden, Allison and Carter; and his siblings: George Klock of Alabama and Joyce Taylor of Florida. Visitation: Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 10:00-11:15 am at the Nolan Fidale Funeral Home, 5980 Chichester Avenue, Aston, PA 19014. Funeral Service: Saturday September 28, 2019 at 11:30 am at the Nolan Fidale funeral home. Burial: Private. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 26, 2019
