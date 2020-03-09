Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Donohue Funeral Home
3300 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA 19073
610-353-6300
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Donohue Funeral Home
3300 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA 19073
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
St. Pius X Church
220 Lawrence Road
Broomall, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
2:00 PM
St. Pius X Church
Edwin Thomas Winter Obituary
Edwin Thomas Winter, age 84, of Broomall, PA, formerly of Springfield, PA, passed away peacefully on March 7, 2020, surrounded by his family. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Joseph and Mary (nee Singley) Winter. Edwin was the beloved husband of Christa K. (nee Mang) Winter; the loving father of Christa Winter, Karen McShay (John), Edwin T. Winter, Jr. (Maryann), Mark Winter (Suzanne) and David Winter (Melanie). He was the devoted grandfather of Elizabeth, Ryan, Stephanie, Alexander, Nathaniel, Kaitlyn, Thomas, Matthew, Brendan, Brittany, Kyle, Angela, Hanna, Lukas, Katharina and Evan and great-grandfather of Leah, Elias, Santo V, and Olava. Edwin is also survived by his brother, Robert Winter (Lee) as well as many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his siblings, Joseph Winter, George Winter, Mary McCracken, John Winter and Margaret Winter. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing, Thursday Evening, March 12, 2020 at 6 – 8 PM at The Donohue Funeral Home, 3300 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073, 610-353-6300, and on Friday, March 13, 2020, 1 – 2 PM at St. Pius X Church, 220 Lawrence Road, Broomall, PA 19008, followed by his Funeral Mass at 2 PM. Interment SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Parkinson’s Foundation, https://www.parkinson.org/ways-to-give# or , https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/, would be appreciated. Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 10, 2020
