D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
(610) 356-4200
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Our Lady of Peace Church
208 Milmont Ave
Milmont Park, PA
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Peace Church
208 Milmont Ave
Milmont Park, PA
Interment
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery
1600 S. Sproul Rd.
Springfield, PA
Edwina J. "Winnie" (Cetroni) Herrick

Edwina J. "Winnie" (Cetroni) Herrick Obituary
Edwina J. “Winnie” Herrick (nee Cetroni), age 85 of Folsom, passed on May 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ronald J. Herrick and loving mother of Dana J. Herrick of Folsom, PA and Deborah Herrick-Mitros (Kevin) of Honeybrook, PA, and devoted sister of Mario Cetroni (Lucy) of Drexel Hill. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins who she loved dearly. Winnie loved to spend time with family and friends and swimming and playing cards at the Ridley Twp. Swim Club. She worked at the reception desk of the Ridley area YMCA. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Wed., May 15th, 9 AM at Our Lady of Peace Church, 208 Milmont Ave., Milmont Park, PA 19033. Funeral Mass to follow at 10 AM. Interment Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Ridley YMCA, 900 South Ave, Clifton Heights, PA 19018. www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 12, 2019
