|
|
Effa “Sue” Smith, age 78, of West Grove, PA passed away on February 13, 2020 at her home. Sue was born to the late Roy Lee and Carrie L. Johnson Neaves in Blueball, Maryland, and raised in Elkton/Newark area. She formerly resided in New Albany, PA for 24 years, and Aston, PA where she raised her family. She and her late husband owned and operated the Colley Pub in Dushore, PA for over 15 years. She was an auxiliary member of the American Legion, Post 996 in Dushore PA where she had at one time served as the Chaplain. Sue enjoyed cooking for others, performing live country music with her husband and working with her hands, including sewing and building things. In addition to her late parents and late husband, Larry W. Smith who passed in 2009; she is preceded in death by five siblings, Bobby Eldreth, Polly Alexander, Ginny Halvorsen, Lee Roy, J.C. and Frankie Neaves. She is survived by two siblings, Janie Records and Jimmy Neaves; her three children, Doreen (Chris) Wetzel, Kelly Psonak (Pete Gniewoz), Larry A. (Donna) Smith; five grandchildren, Brandon, Tiffany, Karley, Richard Jr. and Nathan; two step grandchildren, Justin and Angela and 16 great grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 6-7PM at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Road, Garnet Valley, PA, followed by a memorial service at 7PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Brandywine Valley SPCA, (https://bvspca.org/) Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 18, 2020