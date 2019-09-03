|
|
Eileen Adams (nee Jordan), age 69, lifelong resident of Springfield, Delaware County, passed peacefully on August 29, 2019. She was the daughter of the late John and Catherine Jordan (nee Moran). She was predeceased by her loving husband, Paul. Eileen is survived by her beloved siblings Kathleen (Charles Zepka), John (Amy Donohue), and William (Mary Dugan-Jordan), and many nieces and nephews. She was a graduate of Cardinal O’Hara High School. She had a strong love for all animals, most importantly, her dear Cairn Terriers, Zoey and Lexi. She worked at the University of Pennsylvania Veterinary Hospital for many years and helped countless animals. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed countless summers at the Jersey Shore. Family and friends are invited to her viewing on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 7:00-9:00 PM and Friday, September 6, 2019 at 9:00-10:00 AM at The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 136 Saxer Avenue, Springfield, PA. Interment at SS Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Eileen’s memory to the Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandy Bank Road, Media, PA 19063. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 5, 2019