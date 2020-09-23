1/
Eileen Brown Gibson
Eileen Brown Gibson, 96, of Catonsville MD, formerly of Brookhaven PA, passed away on September 19. Born in Chester in 1923, she graduated from Chester High School and worked at Sun Ship in Chester during WW2. Eileen was a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Chester and was involved in various Brookhaven groups. Eileen was predeceased by her husband Thomas John Gibson and sister Norma Brown Biggs. She is survived by children Geoffrey Gibson and his wife Elaine; Leslie Gibson; and Melissa Gibson and her husband Gregg; grandchildren Maura Jones and husband Kordell; Alice Gibson and husband Robert; great-grandchildren Lenore Jones and Lucas Manzo; sister Meric Dougherty and many nieces and nephews. If you are so inclined, donations to St. Joseph’s Nursing Home, 1222 Tugwell Dr., Catonsville MD 21228, would be appreciated.

Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
