Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
D’ANJOLELL Stigale Memorial Home & Cremation Services, Inc. of Aston
3260 Concord Rd
Aston, PA 19014
(610) 497-5505
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
D'Anjolell-Stigale Memorial Home
3260 Concord Rd.
Aston, PA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
D'Anjolell-Stigale Memorial Home
3260 Concord Rd.
Aston, PA
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
Mount Hope Cemetery
4010 Concord Rd.
Aston, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Fink
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen M. Fink

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eileen M. Fink Obituary
Eileen M. Fink, age 79 of Aston, passed peacefully on March 3, 2020. Survivors: Devoted wife of Jack Fink, Sr. Loving mother of Jack, Jr. (Lee) Fink, Cindy Napp, Jacqueline (Alan) Lobb, Dan (Sandie) Fink, Issam (Samia) Abdallah. Also survived by her 8 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Visitation: Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing & funeral Sat. 11:30am at the D’Anjolell-Stigale Memorial Home, 3260 Concord Rd., Aston. Funeral Service: 1 pm in our main chapel. Interment: Mt. Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in Eileen’s name can be made to Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandy Bank Road, Media, Pa. 19063 Condolences can be made at www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eileen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D’ANJOLELL Stigale Memorial Home & Cremation Services, Inc. of Aston
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -