Eileen M. Fink, age 79 of Aston, passed peacefully on March 3, 2020. Survivors: Devoted wife of Jack Fink, Sr. Loving mother of Jack, Jr. (Lee) Fink, Cindy Napp, Jacqueline (Alan) Lobb, Dan (Sandie) Fink, Issam (Samia) Abdallah. Also survived by her 8 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Visitation: Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing & funeral Sat. 11:30am at the D’Anjolell-Stigale Memorial Home, 3260 Concord Rd., Aston. Funeral Service: 1 pm in our main chapel. Interment: Mt. Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in Eileen’s name can be made to Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandy Bank Road, Media, Pa. 19063 Condolences can be made at www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 5, 2020