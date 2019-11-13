|
|
Eileen M. Herman (née Wootten), 82 yrs old, passed away Monday, November 4th, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, John H. Herman, and her 5 children: Linda Spadaro, John Herman (Stacie), Michael Herman (Terri), JoAnn Galinsky (Michael) and Susan Fenton (Bill). She is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. She was a fixture in the St. Joseph’s “church ladies” group when living in the Briarcliffe area and a great friend to her condominium neighbors in Boothwyn, PA. She was loved by everyone. Her strength and courage were undeniable. She had a great sense of humor and a welcoming personality. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her. Services are private.
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 14, 2019