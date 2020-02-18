Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Eileen Pollick age 83 of Glenolden passed away on February 17, 2020. She is predeceased by her husband Charles Pollick. Survivors: Loving mother of Mark “Sid” Pollick, William “Lakey” (Eileen) Pollick, Christine (Anthony) DiBona, Colleen (Terrell Taylor) Pollick, and Charles “Chicky” Pollick, cherished grandmother of Brendan, Colin, Will, Kyle, and Luke Pollick, Michael and Marissa DiBona, dear sister of Mary Donovan and nephew Michael Donovan. Funeral Mass: 10:30am Thursday at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 1 Fatima Drive Secane PA. 19018 Visitation: 9:30-10:30am at the church on Thursday. Burial private In Lieu of flowers contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association, Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market St #102, Philadelphia, PA 19106 would be appreciated. Online condolences: www.mcgfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 19, 2020
