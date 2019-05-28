|
Eileen M. Stanton age 76 of Woodlyn passed on May 25, 2019. Eileen was a 1960 graduate of Darby-Colwyn High School and a 1963 graduate of Hahnemann Nursing School. She worked at several local rehabilitation centers. She enjoyed spending time with her family and going to the casinos. She is predeceased by her parents Robert and Teresa Wilson. Survivors: Beloved wife of Robert Stanton and loving mother of Michael Stanton. Funeral Mass: 10am Friday May 31, 2019 at St Rose of Lima Church, 1901 Chester Pike, Eddystone, PA 19022. Viewing: 9-10am in the church. Burial: Private. In lieu of flowers contribution to St Rose Of Lima Church, 1901 Chester Pike, Eddystone, PA 19022. Online Condolences: www.mcgfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 29, 2019