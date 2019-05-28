Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCausland Garrity Marchesani Funeral Home Inc
343 South Chester Pike
Glenolden, PA 19036
610-583-0148
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Stanton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Stanton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Eileen Stanton Obituary
Eileen M. Stanton age 76 of Woodlyn passed on May 25, 2019. Eileen was a 1960 graduate of Darby-Colwyn High School and a 1963 graduate of Hahnemann Nursing School. She worked at several local rehabilitation centers. She enjoyed spending time with her family and going to the casinos. She is predeceased by her parents Robert and Teresa Wilson. Survivors: Beloved wife of Robert Stanton and loving mother of Michael Stanton. Funeral Mass: 10am Friday May 31, 2019 at St Rose of Lima Church, 1901 Chester Pike, Eddystone, PA 19022. Viewing: 9-10am in the church. Burial: Private. In lieu of flowers contribution to St Rose Of Lima Church, 1901 Chester Pike, Eddystone, PA 19022. Online Condolences: www.mcgfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McCausland Garrity Marchesani Funeral Home Inc
Download Now