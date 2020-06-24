Eileen T. (Casey) Damico Flood, 92 of Aldan, PA passed away peacefully on June 23, 2020. Eileen was born in Philadelphia to the late Terrence and Mary (Doherty) Casey. She lived in Aldan for over 50 years and was a member of St. Joseph Church. Eileen’s greatest joy was her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her loving husbands, The late James E. Damico and Edward J. Flood and daughter-in-law Lisa Damico. Eileen is survived by her devoted children; Bernadette (Nicholas) Ranieri, James (Debbie) Damico, Michael (Katherine) Damico, Robert (Cathy) Damico and Vincent (Marge) Damico; cherished grandmom of Jacqueline, Mark, Michael, Danielle, Robert, Joseph, Brittany, Jamie, Kyle, Brandon, Josh, Anthony; step grandmom of Michael and Christie. Also survived by 12 great grandchildren and 6 step-great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Sat. June 27, 2020 9am St. Joseph Church, 500 Woodlawn Ave. Collingdale, PA 19023 and to her Funeral Mass 10am in the Church. Burial Holy Cross Cemetery. Due to the current restrictions please wear mask and social distance in the Church. Contributions to St. Joseph Church. (O’Leary FH www.olearyfuneral.com)
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.