|
|
1935-2020 Elaine Mary Keenan Rostron was a beloved mother of 3, a wife of 62 years, and a grandmother of 7. She was devoted to her family, a loyal friend, and a faithful Christian. Elaine was called to her heavenly home on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at the age of 84. Born in Ridley Park, PA on November 7, 1935, Elaine attended and graduated from Eddystone High School. She married Ed Rostron of Upland on May 11, 1957. The newlyweds purchased a new home in Aston Township where they raised their three children, Kimberly, Kenneth and David until they moved to Cypress, TX in 1975. Elaine treasured her role as professional mom taking care of her children and making their home a warm and loving place. Elaine was a strong believer in her faith and a member in the Upland Baptist Church. After moving to Cypress, Elaine was active in The MET Church and enjoyed singing in their church choir and performing in their holiday musical productions. As “MomMom,” Elaine was a willing and eager babysitter for her grandchildren. As they grew, she regularly attended their sporting events, graduations, and capturing endless hours of video and pictures for the family. She enjoyed athletics, including playing golf and running, and could be found each morning completing her self developed weight and exercise routine. Elaine brought her infectious smile, warm personality, and wit to every occasion. Elaine made many sacrifices in her life; always putting her family first. She was a devoted caregiver to her husband in his final years. Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, Owen and Elizabeth Keenan; her brothers Bob, Owen, Jack, and Bill Keenan; and, in September 2019, by her loving husband Ed. She is survived by her sister Deloris Hanley of Upland, PA; her daughter Kim Leifeste and husband Gordon of Albuquerque, NM and their children Lauren and Michael Leifeste; her son Ken Rostron and wife Jean of Llano, TX and their children Kelsey Horne and husband Ben and Allie Wenberg and husband Joey; her son David Rostron and wife Teri of Cypress, TX and their children Lindsay, Sarah and Dylan Rostron. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 8th, 2020, at 3:00 p.m., at the Enchanted Valley Clubhouse, located at 14910 Enchanted Valley Drive, Cypress, TX 77429. A more detailed obituary can be found at https://www.frenchfunerals.com/obituary/Elaine-Rostron
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 5, 2020