Elaine C. "Laine" (Caldwell) Layman

Elaine “Laine” C. Layman (nee Caldwell), of Secane, passed away on April 18, 2019, in Delaware County Memorial Hospital. She was born to the late Robert and Anna Maria Caldwell on February 24, 1927, in Rutledge. She worked as a bookkeeper for Elmer Boos Automotive in Swarthmore and for B. Gross in Media. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting, she made and donated afghans, scarves, hats and sweaters to St. Eugene’s and other charities, she also enjoyed reading, gardening and her beloved pets. She was predeceased by her husband, Clarence H. Layman, Jr., and survived by her sons, Steve (Cheryl) and Paul and her daughter, Sharon Fullerton (Bill). She is also survived by 5 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass, Tuesday, at 11:00 AM in St. Eugene’s Church, 200 S. Oak Ave., Clifton Heights, PA 19018, where friends may call after 10:00 AM. Interment SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield. Memorials may be sent in her name to the Donors choice. Arrangements by Frank C. Videon, Broomall www.frankvideonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 21, 2019
