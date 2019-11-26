|
|
Elaine Estella Naus, 98 of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Born in Reading, PA to the late Russell and Catherine Koller Marks, she moved to Cape May Court House 15 years ago from Aston, PA. She was a member of the First Assembly of God Church in Cold Spring. She was a prayer warrior who loved Jesus and her church. Mrs. Naus was an avid reader and loved to fellowship with people. She loved dogs especially her grand-dog Abigail. Her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren were her joy. Mrs. Naus is survived by her daughters, Cheryl Killian and Patty (Glenn) Brownhill; her four grandchildren, Teresa, Susan, Michael (Cindy), and Stephen (Amanda); and her seven great grandchildren, Lindsay, Christopher, Paige, Jacklynn, Chase, Morgan, and Meredith. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles. Memorial service will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 1 Church Street, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Interment will be private in Lawn Croft Cemetery, Linwood, PA. Memorial donations may be made to the Benevolent Fund at the First United Methodist Church. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 1, 2019