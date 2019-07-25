|
Elaine P. Palagruto (nee Massey), age 80, of Brookhaven, passed away on July 23, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Elaine retired from Acme Markets after 25 years. She enjoyed cooking, dancing and especially spending time with her grandchildren. She was the daughter of the late James and Catherine (Grace) Massey and was predeceased by 12 siblings. Survivors: Her husband: Alberto V. Palagruto; 2 daughters: Maria Batter (Jim) and Lisa Palagruto; 1 son: Albert Palagruto (Michelle); 6 grandchildren; her brother: Buddy Massey; her sister: Dolores Bunk and many favorite nieces and nephews. Visitation: Sunday Evening, July 28,2019 from 6:30-8:30pm at Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home, 5980 Chichester Ave., Aston, and Monday, July 29, 2019 from 10:15-11:00 am at St. Katharine Drexel Church, 20th St. & Providence Ave., Chester, PA 19013. Funeral Mass: Monday at 11:00 am at St. Katharine Drexel Church. Burial: Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield. Condolences www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 26, 2019