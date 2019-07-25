Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
5980 Chichester Ave
Aston, PA 19014
610-358-3255
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Palagruto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine P. (Massey) Palagruto

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elaine P. (Massey) Palagruto Obituary
Elaine P. Palagruto (nee Massey), age 80, of Brookhaven, passed away on July 23, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Elaine retired from Acme Markets after 25 years. She enjoyed cooking, dancing and especially spending time with her grandchildren. She was the daughter of the late James and Catherine (Grace) Massey and was predeceased by 12 siblings. Survivors: Her husband: Alberto V. Palagruto; 2 daughters: Maria Batter (Jim) and Lisa Palagruto; 1 son: Albert Palagruto (Michelle); 6 grandchildren; her brother: Buddy Massey; her sister: Dolores Bunk and many favorite nieces and nephews. Visitation: Sunday Evening, July 28,2019 from 6:30-8:30pm at Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home, 5980 Chichester Ave., Aston, and Monday, July 29, 2019 from 10:15-11:00 am at St. Katharine Drexel Church, 20th St. & Providence Ave., Chester, PA 19013. Funeral Mass: Monday at 11:00 am at St. Katharine Drexel Church. Burial: Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield. Condolences www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elaine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
Download Now