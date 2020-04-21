Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Marvil Funeral Home, Ltd. - Darby
1110 Main St.
Darby, PA 19023
610-583-2727
Eleanor A. Beason

Eleanor A. Beason Obituary
Eleanor A. Beason, 93 of Morton, passed April 20, 2020. Eleanor was the daughter of the late James and Charlotte Walker. Retired from Harry Sable Jewelers. She was an avid golfer, enjoyed traveling, hosting parties, and spending time with her family and friends. She was a long-time parishioner of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Morton and actively participated in weekly events at St. Kevin Church in Springfield. She was the wife of the late, Clinton E. Survived by her children, Eleanor, Anne (Tyrone) Peters, and Clinton; grandchildren, Anne (Christopher) DeAngelis, Cheryl Dessus, and Clinton Beason; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Tristan, and Sabrina. Services & Burial private. A Celebration of Eleanor’s Life will be held when restrictions are lifted. Please sign the online guestbook and leave condolences for the family: www.marvilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 26, 2020
