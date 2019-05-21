|
1935-2019 Eleanor A. McMenamin Quinn, 83, of Middletown Twp., died May 10, 2019 at the Residence at Glen Riddle. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Dominic and Catherine Kyne McMenamin, and resided in Darby and Ridley Park before moving to her late residence. Eleanor was a graduate of West Catholic High School for Girls, class of 1952 and was employed as a Clerk for Chilton Industries. She was a member of the Church of St. Madeline and was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Eleanor was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, John F. Quinn, who died October 23, 2011, and her son, John F. Quinn, Jr., who died October 23, 2002. She was the mother of Jeanette Smith (James), Theresa McGeehan (Joseph) and Timothy P. Quinn; grandmother of Megan McGeehan & Emily McGeehan; sister of Francis McMenamin (Late Joan), James McMenamin (Louann) and Peter McMenamin (Donna). Funeral Mass: 10:00 AM Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the Church of Saint Madeline, 400 Morton Ave., Ridley Park, where friends may call 8:45 to 9:45AM. Burial: SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery Memorial gifts may be made to the above church, c/o 110 Park St. Ridley Park, PA 19078 www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 23, 2019