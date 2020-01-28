|
Eleanor Buck Haskell, 96 of West Chester, PA, passed away peacefully on January 23, 2020. Born on February 14, 1923 in Lansdowne, PA, Eleanor was the daughter of the late Clarence Buck and Katherine Buck. Eleanor graduated from Lansdowne High School and attended Drexel University. She had a successful career as a real estate broker and volunteered to many charitable organizations throughout her life. She married William Fredrick Haskell in 1943 in Lansdowne, PA. They had three children, Donna, Kathy and William. Eleanor lived her life to the fullest and was a vibrant and loving matriarch to her family. She was an inspiration and a shining light to all those fortunate enough to know her. Eleanor was incredibly giving with her spirit and devoted significant time to numerous charitable organizations—even into her eighties. Eleanor was always happy, enthusiastic and positive. She lived with humility and very much enjoyed being with her family and many friends. Her deep devotion to the Lord enabled her to inspire those around her with a positive outlook on life. Eleanor is survived by her loving three children: Donna Haskell Samango, Kathy Haskell Corbin and William Frederick Haskell, Jr. (Lora), along with four grandchildren: Lee Samango Gottlieb (Mike), Anthony Samango and Matthew Haskell. She was preceded in death by her grandson William Frederick Haskell III. She joins her parents, sister, brother and grandson in Heaven. Eleanor will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all that knew her. Celebration of life services will be held at Grace Chapel (1 W. Eagle Road, Havertown, PA 19083) on Saturday February 1, 2020 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Goshen Fire Company, 1320 Park Ave., West Chester, PA 19380. www.loganfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 29, 2020