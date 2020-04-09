Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donohue Funeral Home
3300 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA 19073
610-353-6300
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Cocco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor "El" (Carafa) Cocco

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanor "El" (Carafa) Cocco Obituary
Eleanor “El” Cocco (nee Carafa), age 89, of Broomall, PA, formerly of Philadelphia, PA, passed away peacefully on April 5, 2020. Eleanor was the beloved wife of the late Henry Cocco; the loving mother of Barbara Kelly (Charles), Robert Cocco (Jennifer) and Nora Breitmayer (Christopher). She was the cherished grandmother of Stephanie, Abigail, Nicholas, Thomas, Roberta and Sydney. Services and interment are private due to the Coronavirus Epidemic. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Eleanor’s memory can be made to St. Anastasia School, 3309 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073. Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com Arrg.: The Donohue Funeral Home, 610-353-6300
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donohue Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -