|
|
Eleanor “El” Cocco (nee Carafa), age 89, of Broomall, PA, formerly of Philadelphia, PA, passed away peacefully on April 5, 2020. Eleanor was the beloved wife of the late Henry Cocco; the loving mother of Barbara Kelly (Charles), Robert Cocco (Jennifer) and Nora Breitmayer (Christopher). She was the cherished grandmother of Stephanie, Abigail, Nicholas, Thomas, Roberta and Sydney. Services and interment are private due to the Coronavirus Epidemic. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Eleanor’s memory can be made to St. Anastasia School, 3309 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073. Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com Arrg.: The Donohue Funeral Home, 610-353-6300
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 10, 2020