Eleanor Evans
Eleanor J. Evans, of Media, Pa., died August 14, at home. Born in Latrobe, Pa., to the late Harry and Sara Baumgardner, after receiving her Master’s Degree she taught Elementary students for 16 years in Mt. Lebanon and 19 years in Wallingford-Swarthmore retiring in 2005. She loved music, reading, and complex puzzles. She loved her Darlin and looking at the stars. Predeceased by her son Jim Evans (2006). Survived by her husband of 33 years Wilmer Evans, son David (Shelia), granddaughter Danielle (Tyler) VanLeer. Brothers Thomas (Betty), and Richard (Jan) Baumgardner. Services and Interment were private. Condolences: jnelsonrigbyfh.com

Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
J. Nelson Rigby Funeral Home - Media
1 W. Baltimore Avenue
Media, PA 19063
610-566-4526
