Eleanor Frances Mulkeen (née Horn), on August 13, age 89, of Springfield, DelCo, and Ocean City, NJ. Also predeceased by her dear sister Dorothy Johnson and her dear brother Harry Horn. Beloved “Ellie-Baby” of the late Martin R. Mulkeen. Beloved “Mom” of Richard (Marlene); Michael (Fran); Diane Weindel (Jerry); Deborah Affonsa; Suzanne Reto; and Clare Ziff (John). Beloved “Grandmom” of Shannon Gallagher (Damien); Meghan Johnson (Jeremy);Elizabeth Silvestri (Basil); Kate Frye (Eric); Christopher Weindel; Joshua Reto; Lauren Weindel (Luke Wallace); Sarah Onofrio (Dan); Ashley Reto (Marc McKeen); Chelsea Reto (Geoff Smith); Jane Ziff (Patrick O’Doherty); Peter M. Ziff; Sean Mulkeen; and Caitlin Mulkeen (Patrick LeTourneau) – all of whom are certain they were Grandmom’s “favorite.” Beloved “Grandmom” or “Keen” of 16 great-grandchildren. Beloved sister-in-law of Jane Horn Overington. Beloved “Sis,” “Cuz,” or “Aunt Eleanor” of many surviving relatives. Beloved “Mrs. M.” of family friends. As her many names suggest, Eleanor was at the heart of her large family. Eleanor attended Immaculate Conception Academy, where she followed all the rules and her sister Dot terrorized all the nuns. Ellie met her Marty at age 14 in Ocean City, which later became their second hometown. There she spent many happy times with her friends and family – but never actually on the beach! For much of her life, Eleanor cared for generations of children – her own six and others – and cared for her older relatives with patience, tea, and superb Jewish apple cake. While in recent years her activities grew more limited, Eleanor was still a “regular” at the Coffee Station and the Towne House. After a good, long life, Eleanor was ready to return to the Lord and ready to see Marty again, but we will sorely miss her. Due to Covid-19, services must be private. We will miss your presence now. We will plan a gathering for later. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Covenant House or to your favorite charity
.