1/1
Eleanor Grace (McGinnis) Brooks
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eleanor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eleanor Grace Brooks (nee McGinnis), of Folcroft, PA passed away peacefully on August 13, 2020 at the age of 83. She was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Ernest Forbes &Alice(Brooks) McGinnis. Predeceased by the love of her life Thomas H Brooks Sr. Devoted and loving Mom to Thomas Brooks Jr.(Dot), Michele Brooks (Frank), Eleanor Brooks (Keith), and the late Debbe and Michael Brooks. Loving Grandmom to Nathan, Nick, Cj Stephano, Lia Hipkins (Stephano), Special Grandson Matthew T Brooks, John, Kyle, Jacob and Samuel Brooks, also Thomas lll and Nicole Brooks, and Cameron, Kendall and Conner Brooks. Also loving “Grape” to 11 Great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Eleanor Grace liked to travel, loved reading and old movies. She likes Native American culture and all kinds of history, but what she loved the most was being a Wife, Mom, Grandmom and Grape. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Friday, August 21,2020 from 10-11 AM in St Gabriel Church, 233 Mohawk Ave, Norwood, PA 19074. Mass will begin at 11 AM followed by interment in Saints Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Church of St. Gabriel
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Funeral Mass
11:00 - 11:45 AM
Church of St. Gabriel
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Interment
12:30 - 12:45 PM
Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
610-532-3120
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DelcoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 18, 2020
Our deepest sympathy for your loss our prayers are with all of you The Ade family
Robert ADE
Family Friend
August 18, 2020
In my thoughts and prayers to my Brooks family .
Nancy McCrosson (Deane)
Family
August 17, 2020
Good-bye...Aunt Eleanor.
Marguerite Ryan
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved