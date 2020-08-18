Eleanor Grace Brooks (nee McGinnis), of Folcroft, PA passed away peacefully on August 13, 2020 at the age of 83. She was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Ernest Forbes &Alice(Brooks) McGinnis. Predeceased by the love of her life Thomas H Brooks Sr. Devoted and loving Mom to Thomas Brooks Jr.(Dot), Michele Brooks (Frank), Eleanor Brooks (Keith), and the late Debbe and Michael Brooks. Loving Grandmom to Nathan, Nick, Cj Stephano, Lia Hipkins (Stephano), Special Grandson Matthew T Brooks, John, Kyle, Jacob and Samuel Brooks, also Thomas lll and Nicole Brooks, and Cameron, Kendall and Conner Brooks. Also loving “Grape” to 11 Great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Eleanor Grace liked to travel, loved reading and old movies. She likes Native American culture and all kinds of history, but what she loved the most was being a Wife, Mom, Grandmom and Grape. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Friday, August 21,2020 from 10-11 AM in St Gabriel Church, 233 Mohawk Ave, Norwood, PA 19074. Mass will begin at 11 AM followed by interment in Saints Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA.