1927-2019 Eleanor Lorrey Wynkoop, age 91, of Middletown Twp., died April 15, 2019. Born in Jacksonville, FL., Eleanor was raised in West Philadelphia, and graduated from West Philadelphia High School. She was married to Peter C. Wynkoop for 65 years until his passing in 2013. She lived in Middletown Twp. for 56 years where she was active with Media Presbyterian Church, Girl Scouts of America, and Granite Farms Estates. Survived by two daughters; Gail Reese Unangst and Cynthia Wynkoop Crothers (Douglas); 6 Grandchildren; 7 Great-Grandchildren. Relatives and Friends may Call Saturday June 1, 2019 from 10-11 am in the J. Nelson Rigby Funeral Home, 1 W. Baltimore Avenue, Media. Memorial Service at 11 am. Inurnment Arlington Cemetery Drexel Hill, Pa. Condolences: jnelsonrigbyfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 12, 2019