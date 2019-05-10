Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Nelson Rigby Funeral Home
1 W. Baltimore Avenue
Media, PA 19063
610-566-4526
For more information about
Eleanor Wynkoop
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Wynkoop
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor Lorrey Wynkoop

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Eleanor Lorrey Wynkoop Obituary
1927-2019 Eleanor Lorrey Wynkoop, age 91, of Middletown Twp., died April 15, 2019. Born in Jacksonville, FL., Eleanor was raised in West Philadelphia, and graduated from West Philadelphia High School. She was married to Peter C. Wynkoop for 65 years until his passing in 2013. She lived in Middletown Twp. for 56 years where she was active with Media Presbyterian Church, Girl Scouts of America, and Granite Farms Estates. Survived by two daughters; Gail Reese Unangst and Cynthia Wynkoop Crothers (Douglas); 6 Grandchildren; 7 Great-Grandchildren. Relatives and Friends may Call Saturday June 1, 2019 from 10-11 am in the J. Nelson Rigby Funeral Home, 1 W. Baltimore Avenue, Media. Memorial Service at 11 am. Inurnment Arlington Cemetery Drexel Hill, Pa. Condolences: jnelsonrigbyfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Nelson Rigby Funeral Home
Download Now