Eleanor M. Calvecchio (nee Mack), 87, Of Phoenixville, PA formerly of Lansdowne, PA, died March 12, 2020 at Seasons Hospice in Phoenixville. Born in Philadelphia and raised in the Meadows section of Southwest Philadelphia, she was a graduate of John Bartrum High School, class of 1950, where she recieved the Bella Penn Steinbeck Scholarship Award for Drama, and was a member of the National Honor Society. Eleanor converted to catholism in 1960 and has been a devoted servant to her faith. She was an active member of St. Ann Church the last 20 years and formerly St. Philomena Church in Lansdowne, where she was active in cub scouts, girl scouts, CYO sports and St. Philomena Woman’s Club. She was director of the Lansdowne Library Players and active member of the Friends of the Lansdowne Library for many years, Eleanor was a loving grand and great grandmother and a friend to all those who came her way. She enjoyed the theater and the arts. Eleanor is survived by her beloved husband of 65 years John, her children Ellen (Douglas) Behrle; Joe (Donna) Calvecchio, Joanne (the late Steve) Alexander and daughter in law Susan Calvecchio, sister Lillian Muratore, 18 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren expected. She was predeceased by sons John Jr., Thomas and David Calvecchio. Visitation Monday eve 6-8 PM at St. Ann Chapel, Main Street, Phoenixville; a viewing Tuesday evening 6-8 PM at the Doyle-Stonelake Funeral Home, 85 E. Baltimore Avenue, Lansdowne, PA 19050 and Wednesday 9-10 AM at the Funeral Home followed by Funeral Mass at 10:30 at St. Philomena Church, 41 E. Baltimore Avenue, Lansdowne. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 15, 2020