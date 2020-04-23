Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Eleanor M. Peoples, age 89, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Lima Estates, Media, PA. Eleanor was born September 15, 1930 in Philadelphia, PA, and was a 1948 graduate of Upper Darby High School. Eleanor was employed as a private secretary in Philadelphia. Eleanor enjoyed traveling with friends throughout Europe. Ms. Peoples owned a home in Beach Haven, NJ for many years and loved entertaining friends during the summer. After retirement, Eleanor moved to Ridley Park, PA, where she resided for 30 years. During her retirement, she took painting classes making figurines with friends to pass the time. Last but not least, Eleanor moved to Lima Estates in 2006. Daughter of the late John and Margaret (McCullough) Peoples; sister of the late Dorothy Doran. She is survived by many friends. A private interment will be at the Middletown Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 24, 2020
