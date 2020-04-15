|
|
Eleanor Redding, age 84, of Margate City, NJ, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. Born and raised in South Philadelphia, longtime resident of Drexel Hill before retiring in Margate City, NJ. Preceded in death by her devoted husband, James A. Redding; Daughter of the late William Pirnik and Susan (Lapihuska) Pirnik; Sister of Dorothy Cundiff; Beloved mother to Susan Robinson (Richard), Carol McKenna (Dennis), Linda Deininger (Calvin), James Redding, Joanne Martin (Jeffrey); Adoring grandmother of 13 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Parish, 11 N. Kenyon Avenue, Margate City, NJ 08402. Interment was held privately at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood – Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 16, 2020