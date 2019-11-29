|
Eleanor Strawley, 98, died on November 26, 2019 at Lima Estates, Media, PA. She was born October 28, 1921 in Philadelphia. She was the daughter of the late Ella and Howard Boon; sister of the late Ruth Boon Cassidy and Edith, William, and Howard Boon; and wife of her beloved late husband, Alfred Marlin Strawley. She was a graduate of West Philadelphia High School and spent most of her adult life volunteering at her son Ron’s schools; then at Preakness Hospital when she and Al lived in Wayne, NJ; and finally for many years at Riddle Memorial Hospital. And, she was always a special aunt to her nieces and nephews, providing care and inspiration for them. Eleanor is survived by her son Ronald (Brenda) Strawley; granddaughter Karah Nelson Strawley; nieces and nephews Raymond (Dian) Boon, Suzanne (Ted) Earnest, Stephen (Michele) Boon, Christopher (Stephanie) Boon, Dennis (Lisa) Boon, Monica (David) Millhausen, Joseph (Arlene) Cassidy, Michael (Bunny) Cassidy, Kathy (Charles) Shriley, Robert (Jill) Cassidy, Diane (Michael) Jasperse, William (Shirley) Boon, Sandra (Michael) Johnston, and Joel (Jane) Strawley and their families. She is also survived by her brother Raymond Boon. We are ever so grateful to everyone who visited Mom, transported her to appointments with her doctors, took her out to eat, shopped for her, brought her favorite foods to her, sent her cards, managed her medications, and handled her financial affairs ever since Dad died. She was so appreciative of everything you did for her! The visits when she was on WillowBrooke Court were especially meaningful to her. Loving thanks is extended to everyone involved in Mom’s care on WillowBrooke Court: the nurses, the nursing assistants, the hospice staff and volunteers. All of you have been wonderful, providing the best care ever! Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 7:00 to 9:00 PM with a memorial service at 8:00 PM at the Cavanagh Patterson Family Funeral Home, 43 E. Baltimore Avenue, Media, PA. Eleanor requested that, instead of flowers, memorial donations be made to at https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc Online condolences at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 1, 2019