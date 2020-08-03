1/
Eleanor T. McCaney
Eleanor T. McCaney, 89, passed away peacefully at Naamans Creek Country Manor on August 2, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, she was a long-time resident of Brookhaven, Pa. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Donald J. McCaney. Eleanor is survived by Kevin McCaney (Karen), Shawn McCaney (Karla), Heather Giordano (Rick), and Erin Timms (Ian); her grandchildren Brian, Donald, Ricky, Kayla, Jude, Santino, Owen, Kathryn, Alan, Gavin, and Stormii; and great grandchild Donald McCaney, III. Funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Poor Clares of the Franciscan Monastery of Saint Clare, 1271 Langhorne-Newtown Road, Langhorne, PA, 19047. Arrangements by the Bateman-Allen Funeral Home, Brookhaven, PA. Online condolences can be sent via www.batemanfuneralhome.com


Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bateman Funeral Home, Inc. - Brookhaven
4220 Edgmont Ave.
Brookhaven, PA 19015
610-876-5237
