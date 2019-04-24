|
Eleanore Bimler, 87, a longtime resident of Sharon Hill, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2019. Born in Summit Hill, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Susan Pavlick. Eleanore was a resident of Sharon Hill for the last 64 years. She was employed as a fabricator at General Electric for 15 years until her retirement. Eleanore was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Sharon Hill for many years and is currently a parishioner at St. George Catholic Church in Glenolden. She enjoyed her many trips to the casino, but most of all will be remembered for her devotion to her family. Eleanore is the wife of the late Daniel K. Bimler, and is also predeceased by her sons Joseph and Daniel, and her daughter Carolyn. She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Gallagher, Susanne Christopher, and Cynthia Donato; her eleven grandchildren; and her six great-grandchildren. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, April 29th, at 10 A.M. at St. George Catholic Church, on Lamont Avenue, in Glenolden, Pa. 19036 Her Burial will follow at Saints Peter & Paul Cemetery in Springfield. In lieu of flowers, contributions made in her memory to the Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandy Bank Road, Media, Pa. 19063 would be appreciated. Condolences may be sent to [email protected] Arrangements are by the Griffith Funeral Chapel in Norwood, Pa. www.griffithfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 25, 2019