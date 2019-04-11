|
|
Eleanore Suter Jenkins (nee Najmola), age 88 of Boothwyn, passed away peacefully at home on April 9th surrounded by her loving family. Eleanore spent much of her life caring for others, including as a nursing assistant for more than 30 years at Roswood Rest Home. She was an avid Phillies Fan. Predeceased by her son William W. Sutter, Sr.; son in law, Kent M. Ramos and grandson Thomas W. Chambers. Survived by her children Mary Chambers (Jack), Glenn Suter (Nancy), Michelle Ramos, and Brenda Lucas; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Tuesday, April 16th from 8AM-9:45AM at the Kaniefski, Kendus & Danjolell Memorial Home, 3900 W. 9th Street, Trainer, PA 19061. Followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am at St. John Fisher Catholic Church, 4225 Chichester Avenue, Boothwyn, PA 19061. Interment as Lawncroft Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 14, 2019