Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Elisabeth M. (Moyse) Standen

Elisabeth M. Standen (nee Moyse), 80, entered the arms of the Lord February 10, 2020. She is survived by her first & only love, Dick, and looked forward to celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary in June. She is also survived by her son, Michael Standen and her daughter, Karen Standen. In addition, she is survived by her grandchildren Mike Standen (Deana), Brad Standen & Sean Standen. Liz was also blessed with two great – grandchildren, Delaney & Tripp. Pre-deceased by her son, Tom Standen, and granddaughter, Alyssa Standen. As a result of their early love, both Liz & Dick’s siblings and their spouses were intertwined to form the foundation of their unparalleled love story. To her nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, Liz was the heart of the family and she loved them dearly. To her friends, she was everything good in this world. Liz graduated from Marple Newtown High School in 1957. Dick & Liz married in 1960 and soon Liz became a devoted stay at home mom until her youngest child started school. After driving a school bus for a number of years, she began her 25 year career with the Regis Insurance Company. Liz was a long time member of Grace Lutheran Church, an avid Phillies fan and well known for her cake decorating skills. However, she will mostly be remembered for her kindness, hospitality and thoughtfulness especially for all the cards she sent. Family & Friends are invited to her visitation on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 @ Grace Lutheran Church, 2191 West Chester Pike, Broomall, Pa. The service will follow. Interment Glenwood Memorial Cemetery. Arr: Frank C. Videon, Broomall.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 16, 2020
