Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cavanagh Patterson Family Funeral Home
43 E. Baltimore Ave
Media, PA 19063
610-566-3400
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Our Lady of Fatima
1 Fatima Drive
Secane, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima
1 Fatima Drive
Secane, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Dowling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth A. Gunther Dowling


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elizabeth A. Gunther Dowling Obituary
Elizabeth A. Gunther Dowling, 78 of Secane, PA passed in her home on February 7th, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in North Philadelphia to the late Anton Gunther and Marie (Damm). Elizabeth was an avid gardener, enjoyed cooking, and loved to travel. She was a graduate of Saint Joseph’s University where she earned her degree in Education. She was a teacher for 40 years and taught at Holy Savior in Linwood PA, School of Good Intent in Deptford NJ, and Our Lady of Fatima in Secane PA. Beloved wife of Walter Dowling; Dear mother of Joel and Michael Dowling; Grandmother of Gabby, Katelyn and Joey. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing on Wednesday February 13th, 2019 from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima located at 1 Fatima Drive in Secane. Followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Condolences may be made at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in memoriam to Our Lady of Fatima church.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cavanagh Patterson Family Funeral Home
Download Now