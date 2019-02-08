|
Elizabeth A. Gunther Dowling, 78 of Secane, PA passed in her home on February 7th, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in North Philadelphia to the late Anton Gunther and Marie (Damm). Elizabeth was an avid gardener, enjoyed cooking, and loved to travel. She was a graduate of Saint Joseph’s University where she earned her degree in Education. She was a teacher for 40 years and taught at Holy Savior in Linwood PA, School of Good Intent in Deptford NJ, and Our Lady of Fatima in Secane PA. Beloved wife of Walter Dowling; Dear mother of Joel and Michael Dowling; Grandmother of Gabby, Katelyn and Joey. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing on Wednesday February 13th, 2019 from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima located at 1 Fatima Drive in Secane. Followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Condolences may be made at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in memoriam to Our Lady of Fatima church.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 11, 2019