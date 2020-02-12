Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Elizabeth A. (Haskin-McCann) Morrison

Elizabeth A. Morrison (nee Haskin-McCann), 83, of Pompano Beach, previously Ridley Park, passed away February 10, 2020. Born and raised in Collingdale, she was employed for many years at Springfield Hospital as an EEG Technician. Elizabeth was the beloved wife of the late James Morrison and was formerly married to the late William G. McCann. She was predeceased by her children Nancy Cerami (Kevin), Christopher McCann (Linda), James Morrison, Jr., and Susan Morrison. She was survived by William McCann (Lisa), Margaret McCann, John McCann (Jackie), and Karen Delaney (Dan); and surrogate sons Ed Reavy, John Pendell, and Tom Macrone. She was also blessed with many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She always opened her heart and her home in Sea Isle City, NJ. Funeral Mass Tuesday 10AM at the St. Madeline Catholic Church, 110 Park St., Ridley Park, PA, 19078. Visitation Tuesday 9-10am at the church. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Arrangements by Bateman-Allen Funeral Home, Brookhaven, PA, 19015. Online condolences can be sent via www.batemanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 14, 2020
