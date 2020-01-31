|
Elizabeth A.”Betty” Toner (nee Scott), age 87, passed away on January 30, 2020. Betty was born July 13, 1932 in Philadelphia, PA. She married her husband, Charles A. Toner on November 27, 1951, who preceded her in death in 1996. Betty is survived by her sister, Sandy (Donato) Maggitti, her four children Marie (Bruce) Paige, Bill (Maureen) Toner, Tom (June) Toner and Judy Beadle. She also had seven grandchildren – Nichole, Amanda, Samantha, Adam (deceased), Timothy, James and Thomas and four great grandchildren – Madison, Aiden, Braylon and Aria. For many years, Betty worked at F. W. Woolworth Co. in Darby. She loved her job, her co-workers and her customers alike. She started at the fountain and later worked the cash register. Betty had belonged to the Ladies Auxiliary of Collingdale Fire Co. #1. She loved people and was partial to all little children. She had several pen pals over the years and volunteered her time at Harris Elementary School (Collingdale), Mercy Catholic Medical Center (Darby) and Taylor Hospital (Ridley Park). Visitation will be held Friday morning, February 7, 2020, between 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at The Donohue Funeral Home, 3300 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073, 610-353-6300, followed by 11:00 a.m. Funeral Service. Burial will be at Saints Peter & Paul Cemetery in Springfield, PA. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be sent to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Attn: Memorial and Honor Gifts, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142, or by calling 1-800-822-6344, or online giving at: . Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com Arrg. by: The Donohue Funeral Home, Newtown Square, PA 610-353-6300
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 2, 2020