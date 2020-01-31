Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donohue Funeral Home
3300 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA 19073
610-353-6300
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Toner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth A. "Betty" (Scott) Toner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth A. "Betty" (Scott) Toner Obituary
Elizabeth A.”Betty” Toner (nee Scott), age 87, passed away on January 30, 2020. Betty was born July 13, 1932 in Philadelphia, PA. She married her husband, Charles A. Toner on November 27, 1951, who preceded her in death in 1996. Betty is survived by her sister, Sandy (Donato) Maggitti, her four children Marie (Bruce) Paige, Bill (Maureen) Toner, Tom (June) Toner and Judy Beadle. She also had seven grandchildren – Nichole, Amanda, Samantha, Adam (deceased), Timothy, James and Thomas and four great grandchildren – Madison, Aiden, Braylon and Aria. For many years, Betty worked at F. W. Woolworth Co. in Darby. She loved her job, her co-workers and her customers alike. She started at the fountain and later worked the cash register. Betty had belonged to the Ladies Auxiliary of Collingdale Fire Co. #1. She loved people and was partial to all little children. She had several pen pals over the years and volunteered her time at Harris Elementary School (Collingdale), Mercy Catholic Medical Center (Darby) and Taylor Hospital (Ridley Park). Visitation will be held Friday morning, February 7, 2020, between 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at The Donohue Funeral Home, 3300 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073, 610-353-6300, followed by 11:00 a.m. Funeral Service. Burial will be at Saints Peter & Paul Cemetery in Springfield, PA. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be sent to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Attn: Memorial and Honor Gifts, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142, or by calling 1-800-822-6344, or online giving at: . Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com Arrg. by: The Donohue Funeral Home, Newtown Square, PA 610-353-6300
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donohue Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -