Elizabeth A. “Betty” TreDenick of Havertown, Pennsylvania, on February 8, 2020. She is the beloved wife of the late John C. TreDenick. The loving mother of Jack (Sue) TreDenick, Beth, Susan, and Karen TreDenick. The devoted grandmother of Jack (Michelle), Steve (Jessica), and Ryan (Elyse) TreDenick and the great grandmother of Cole, Riley, Steven, Matthew, and Katherine TreDenick. Sister of Theodore C. (Peg) Anderson, Barbara E. Good, and the late Ida (the late Joseph) Farina, Carolyn Anderson, Joan Anderson, and Jack (Marlene) Anderson. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 9 am to 10:25 am and to her Service following at 10:30 am, both in The Funeral Home of John Stretch, 236 E. Eagle Rd., Havertown, Pa. 19083. Int. George Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers an offering in Betty’s name to either The Senior Dog Haven and Hospice P.O. Box 1441, Wilmington, DE. 19899 or to the American Institute for Cancer Research 1560 Wilson Blvd. #1000 Arlington, VA. 22209 would be appreciated. www.stretchfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 13, 2020