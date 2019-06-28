Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
610-532-3120
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of St. Gabriel
233 Mohawk Ave.
Norwood, PA
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of St. Gabriel
233 Mohawk Ave.
Norwood, PA
Interment
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
Holy Cross Cemetery
626 Bailey Rd.
Yeadon, PA
Elizabeth Ann "Betty Ann" Baker

Elizabeth Ann "Betty Ann" Baker Obituary
Elizabeth Ann Baker “Betty Ann”, 88 of Prospect Park passed away Tuesday June 25, 2019 at the Connor Williams Nursing Home in Ridley Park. She was born October 11, 1930 in Norwood to the late Mack & Mary (Gibney) Morris. Betty Ann was a lifelong member of St. Gabriel’s parish in Norwood, PA, where she attended elementary school. She attended Notre Dame High School, Moylan, PA. She was the owner of Betty Ann’s School of Dance in Prospect Park, PA for over 35 years, retiring in 1997. She loved playing cards, casino trips, drinking champagne and shopping. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Howard R. Baker; daughter, Joanne Dougherty; and siblings, Helen Marie, George, Mary, Joan and Patricia. Survivors include son, Michael (Linda) Baker; grandchildren, Monica, Jimmy, Cassie, Jody, Joanne Marie, Mary & Michael, and many beloved nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to Betty Ann’s Visitation on Monday July 1st from 10:00 – 11:00 AM at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 233 Mohawk Ave, Norwood immediately followed by Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon. Online condolences at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 29, 2019
