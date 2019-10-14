|
1940-2019 Elizabeth Anne “Betty” Bellew Boyd, 79, of Aston passed away peacefully surrounded by her family October 10, 2019 at Crozer-Chester Medical Center. Born in Philadelphia, daughter of the late Dr. Henry Paul and Margaret Liberkoski Bellew, she resided in Aston since 1964. Betty graduated from Notre Dame High School for Girls, 1957 where she played French Horn in the orchestra. She earned additional credits at Neuman and DCCC. She retired as a Medical Secretary in the office of Dr. Lawrence Bellew, D.O.. Betty was a lifetime parishioner of the Church of St. Joseph, Past President of the Women’s Club of Aston, she enjoyed crafting, oil painting, collecting teddy bears, quilling, scrapbooking, reading, and spending time with family at home and the beach and all her many friends. She was predeceased by her brother H. Robert Bellew. Betty is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Albert F. Boyd; her children: Albert P. Boyd, Carolyn M. Danks (Joseph) and Robert F. Boyd (Maureen); grandmother of Sherilynn A. Davis (Mark), Megan M. Boyd, Lauren C. Boyd, Greg S. Boyd and Matt R. Danks. Funeral Mass 10:30 AM Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the Church of St. Joseph, 3255 Concord Rd., Aston where friends may call 9:00 to 10:15 AM. Burial Mount Hope Cemetery. Memorial gifts to the , 1626 Locust St., Philadelphia, PA 19103. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 15, 2019