|
|
Elizabeth B. Euler, born in New York City on May 24, 1937 to Edna May Popp and Leonard Buckley, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Elizabeth, fondly known as Betty, grew up with a single mom in Lansdowne, PA and made her way to Penn State, where she met her future husband, Ray. Family and friends were Betty’s passion and delight. She became known for her humor, wit and beautiful smile. Every story told about her includes much laughter. Her circle of friends is huge, her legacy is one of happiness, and she will be deeply missed by all. Betty is survived by her beloved husband of 61 years, Raymond J. Euler, Jr.; loving mother of Liz Howley (Michael), Laura Euler, Kristin Perkins (Chris), and Kathy Fastman (Art); seven grandchildren (Christopher, Justin, Matthew, Elizabeth, Ryan, Jake and Benjamin) and half-siblings Bob and Barbara Buckley. A Celebration of Betty’s Life will be held on Friday, July 19, at 11:00 at Wayne Church, Wayne PA, 19087. Visitation to follow. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions can be made to the Brandywine Valley SPCA Shelter, 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380.
Published in The Daily Times on June 18, 2019