Elizabeth C. Amoroso
Elizabeth C. “Liz” Amoroso, age 77, of Garnet Valley, PA, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020, at her daughter’s home. Daughter of Maurice and Elizabeth McAndrews Cotter, she resided in Garnet Valley, PA, for the past fourteen years. Previously, she lived in Collingdale, PA, for 45 years. Prior to retiring in 2000, Liz worked for 27 years as the Accounts Payable Supervisor for WWF Paper Company. She was also elected as the Treasurer for the Borough of Collingdale. Liz enjoyed making ceramics and flower arrangements and shopping, and she cherished time with her family. In addition to her parents Liz is preceded in death by her husband, Anthony F. Amoroso, her brother, Paul Cotter, and her son-in-law, William J. Kilgallon. Liz is survived by her four children: Lisa Kilgallon, Anthony F. (Betsy) Amoroso, Jr., Amy (William) Covert, and Elizabeth Ann (Steven) Maiers. She is also survived by her sister Sharon O’Brien, and her ten grandchildren: A.J., Billy, Michael, Emma, Aidan, Julia, Steven, Ben, Nate, and Elizabeth. A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 14th, at 10:00-11:00 AM, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 AM, at Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd., Garnet Valley, PA. Interment, Saints Peter and Paul, Springfield, PA. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to St. Jude’s Hospital (www.stjude.org). Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com.


Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
