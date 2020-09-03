Elizabeth “Betty” Conrad (nee Horgan) 82, of Lester, PA, passed away peacefully on September 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Albert Conrad, Sr. Loving mother of Albert “Al” J. Conrad, Jr. (Colleen) and Denis J. Conrad (Lena). Mommom of Jennifer Conrad, Michelle Doyle (Mike), Stephanie Conrad, Albert J. “A.J” Conrad, III (Brittany), Colleen Conrad, Anna Conrad, & Victoria Conrad, and great grandmother of Makayla and Malik Conrad, Aidan and Alexis Doyle, and Molly Conrad. She is also survived by her sister, Thelma Esker. She was a graduate of Widener University and West Catholic Girls High School. She was a devoted member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and was devoted to the Blessed Mother. She taught at St. Francis de Sales School for 47 years. She was well known and liked for her devotion to go above and beyond for her students. She enjoyed helping the less fortunate. She enjoyed spending time with her family, boating, baking with the family and cooking of all sorts. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Friday, September 11, 2020 9:30am St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 1901 Chester Pike, Eddystone, PA 19022 and to her Funeral Mass 10am in the Church. Int SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the following: Saint Matthew School, 3040 Cottman Ave. Philadelphia, PA 19149. Attention: Sister Constance Marie, Development Program http://stmatthewmayfair.org