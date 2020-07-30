Elizabeth Crossan Murtha (nee Doherty), age 63, of Drexel Hill, PA, formerly of Churchill, County Donegal, Ireland, passed away peacefully on March 25, 2020 at home surrounded by her family and friends. Born in Stackernaugh, County Donegal, Ireland, Elizabeth came to the Rittenhouse Square section of Philadelphia, at age 16, where she started her own cleaning business, a daycare facility and a home health care agency. Elizabeth was a woman who put her needs aside to take care of everyone else. Family was the most important thing, especially her grandsons. She was a giver in many ways, donating to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and those less fortunate. Elizabeth enjoyed attending Mass, praying her novenas, listening to Irish music, jiving, reading and spending time with her family. She was the most lovely, generous woman who greeted you with a smile. Elizabeth had a huge heart that could lighten up any gloomy day. She had a lovely smile that everyone loved the most. She had bright blue eyes and beautiful blonde hair. She was a great wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and aunt, and a wonderful person inside and out. Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband, Raymond Murtha, and her father, James Doherty. She is survived by her mother, Mary Doherty (nee McDaid), her loving children Elaine Crossan Hunter, Daniel Crossan and Lisa Crossan Girill (Eric), her grandchildren Ian, Sean and Cole Hunter and Dillon, Declan and Daniel Girill. Also survived by her siblings Jim Doherty (Fidelma), Kathleen Durning (Charlie), John Doherty (Anna), Rose Dillon (Martin), Gerard Doherty (Frances), Sarah Fullerton and Teresa McMonagle (Hugh), many nieces and nephews, her former spouse, Daniel Crossan Sr. and her seven step children. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation 9-10:30 AM Saturday, August 1, 2020 at St. Philomena Church, 41 E. Baltimore Avenue, Lansdowne, PA 19050, followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM. Interment private. Masks are to be worn to the visitation and Funeral Mass and social distancing is to be observed. Contributions in Elizabeth’s memory to Crozer-Keystone Hospice, 200 W. Sproul Road, Springfield, PA 19064 would be appreciated. Arrangements The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com