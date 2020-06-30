Elizabeth (“Betty”) E. Keenan, of Milmont Park, PA, formerly of Philadelphia, PA, passed away peacefully at home on June 28, 2020. She was born in Darby, PA to the late Francis J. (“Joe”) and Elizabeth (Carlin) Keenan. She is survived by her brother, Joseph (Kathleen) Keenan of Norwood, PA; sisters Theresa (John) Lawson of Media, PA and Claire Keenan of Milmont Park, PA; five nieces and a nephew. Betty graduated from Cardinal O’Hara High School in Springfield, PA and earned a degree in History from St. Joseph’s University, Philadelphia, PA before completing a Paralegal Certificate Program at The Institute for Paralegal Training in Philadelphia. She worked as a paralegal at CIGNA Corporation, and at Saul, Ewing, Remick & Saul prior to becoming a law clerk in the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office, Narcotics Division, where she worked from 1988 until her retirement in 2016. Betty received several commendations for her work with the staff of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania United States Attorney’s office in the prosecution of significant crimes, including for her extraordinary professionalism and untiring commitment to interagency cooperation. Betty enjoyed gardening and cultivated roses as a teenager. She loved to read, bike, and dance; she enjoyed all types of music, and played the piano for years. She loved all animals, but especially cats. Betty also created beautiful works of needlepoint. She was also fearless, riding roller coasters no one else would, and parasailing without hesitation. Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation on Thursday, July 2 from 10 AM to 11 AM at Our Lady of Peace Church, 208 Milmont Ave., Milmont Park, PA. Mass will begin at 11 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Asana Hospice and Palliative Care, 300 Johnson Ave., Ridley Park, PA 19078.