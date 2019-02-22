|
Elizabeth D. (Hipple) Hemminger of Media, PA died peacefully on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the age of 92. A woman known for her cheerfulness and contagious laugh, Liz was born May 31, 1926 in Ridley Park, PA and was a graduate of Glen-Nor High School. She was a resident of Lewis Road in Springfield, PA for more than 50 years, where she raised her children and hosted many family gatherings filled with homemade food and love. An avid handcrafter, Mrs. Hemminger managed the Knitting Nook in Media, PA for 15 years until the 1970s when she began working in the Art & Needlework Department at Gimbels Department Store, later to become Sterns. Liz also taught night classes in knitting & crochet at the Springfield Lions Club Adult School. Throughout her lifetime, Liz enjoyed vacations to the Burns Motel in North Wildwood, NJ, where she frequently played the nickel machines at Ed’s Funcade on the Boardwalk with her grandchildren. After retirement, Liz, her late husband Robert “Bob” Hemminger, Sr., her late identical twin sister MaryAnn (Hipple) Moyer, and her late beloved cat “Mr. Stretch” spent winters in Orange City, FL looking for manatees and keeping up with the neighbors in Pine Forest Mobile Home Park. Liz was a Girl Scout leader and a member of CC Hancock Church and the Springfield Woman’s Club. She is predeceased by her parents, sister Mary Ann (Hipple) Moyer, and husband of 22 years, Robert “Bob” Hemminger, Sr. Survivors include three children: Nancy Walls (David) of Media, PA; Jim Griffith (Amy Katchur) of Hazleton, PA; Glenn Griffith (Marie Caranci) of Springfield, PA; six grandchildren: Wendy, Amy, Kelly, Eli, Lindsay, Daniel; five great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and extended family of Bob Hemminger, Jr. of Delaware. Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, after 10:30 am at the Kovacs Funeral Home, Inc., 530 W. Woodland Ave., Springfield, PA 19064. A private service will be held at 11:00 am followed by her inurnment. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Andy’s Friends Cat Rescue & Adoption – andysfriends.org.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 24, 2019